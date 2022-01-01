Posted

As published by the Daily Express:

DAVID Davis has set out how the HMRC hauled in a “record tax take” after the Treasury oversaw the movement of Britons into the top rate bracket.

The former Brexit Secretary joined Nigel Farage to discuss the growing pressure on the Treasury and Boris Johnson to impose a windfall tax on energy companies to help struggling British taxpayers. David Davis spoke out against hitting the big energy firms with a hefty levy and pointed out that the HMRC and the Treasury had recently benefited from a tax bonanza after more British earners found themselves in the top rate of tax.

Mr Davis told Nigel Farage on GB News: ‘As you alluded to earlier, the Treasury when it was making its plans for putting National Insurance up and increasing corporation tax and all the other things to do and by the way, not giving us our tax allowance increases that we should have had…”

“Dragging more and more people in the top rate tax,” added Mr Farage.

Mr Davis replied: “Pretty much doubling by the end of the Parliament, the number of people in top rate tax people who don’t think they’re rich at all.

“All of that, because this year, we got a record tax take a record, not just higher than we thought but record, it was 95 billion more than we thought”

Mr Davis also argued a windfall tax could damage investment in Britain and cause business uncertainty.

He told Nigel Farge: “If Government starts saying, oh, well, I’ll take a tax here and attacks the oh, I won’t give you windfall support when you lose 20 billion, but I’ll take money off you when you make it you’re going to start creating considerable uncertainty amongst the international business community.

“We need their money, we need them to come here, we need to invest here.

“Post-Brexit that’s what the strategy is got to be!”

The Prime Minister has faced pressure from MPs, including some Tories, to introduce a windfall tax to pay for new measures to help poorer households cope with rising food and energy bills.

Mr Johnson has said: “No option is off the table, let’s be absolutely clear about that.

“I’m not attracted, intrinsically, to new taxes.

“But as I have said throughout, we have got to do what we can, and we will, to look after people through the aftershocks of Covid, through the current pressures on energy prices that we are seeing post-Covid and with what’s going on in Russia and we are going to put our arms around people, just as we did during the pandemic.”