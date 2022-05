Posted

On 25 May 2022, David Davis MP joined David Burns on BBC Radio Humberside to discuss plans, that have now been paused, to house up to 200 asylum seekers at Thwaite Hall in Cottingham. The site was a former student halls of residence, but a proposal was made to use the building to house asylum seekers.

The Home Office have put the plans on pause after a meeting with David Davis MP and other local representatives.