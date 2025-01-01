Posted

As published by GB News

Army chiefs have imposed a ban on troops publicly supporting veterans, sparking outrage among former personnel who feel “betrayed” by the decision.

Several Army regimental headquarters shared social media links to a petition opposing changes to legislation protecting Northern Ireland veterans from investigations.

The petition, which has garnered significant support, calls on the Government to maintain existing legal protections for those who served during the Troubles.

The Ministry of Defence’s insistence that serving personnel must remain “impartial” has led to orders from senior officers to cease public displays of support for the veterans’ cause.

The petition in question has attracted up to 90,000 signatures from concerned citizens urging No10 not to weaken legislation that shields Northern Ireland veterans from what some describe as “witch-hunts”.

At least three Army regimental headquarters shared links to the petition on their social media platforms before the ban was implemented.

The petition was launched by Former Brigadier Ian Liles, who has since spoken out against the restrictions placed on regiments showing solidarity with their former comrades.

“Veterans are being hounded and persecuted,” Liles said.

“It is a disgrace. It is in the Regimental Headquarters’ remit to help them.

“That is not political. That is a military fact.”

While Tory MP David Davis said: “Veterans’ voices must not be silenced by bureaucratic interference.”

In the Commons on Wednesday, he added: “722 British soldiers were killed by paramilitary murderers during The Troubles.

“Not one of those deaths will be revisited.”

They now face a slew of “politically motivated trials”, Davis said. “I can think of no better example of two-tier justice.”

The ex-Brexit Secretary then called on Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn to move to protect them – to which Benn replied: “I agree with what the Defence Secretary said in 2019… The British Army upholds British values, which is the rule of law – and that is what we stand for.”

Benn also warned Davis against using the phrase “politically motivated” prosecutions.

That prompted the Tory ex-Minister to write on social media afterwards: “A non-answer from Hillary Benn on protecting veterans.

“As for ‘politically motivated’ prosecutions, what else do you call it when, for political reasons, you pardon known murderers and allow the prosecution of soldiers for simply doing their duty in defence of the realm?”