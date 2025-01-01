Posted

As published by the BBC

A group which represents past and present Special Air Service (SAS) soldiers is threatening legal action over the government’s legislation to deal with the legacy of the Northern Ireland troubles.

Conservative MP Sir David Davis described the move as unprecedented in the history of the British Army.

Speaking during Prime Minister’s Questions, he claimed lawyers acting for the SAS Regimental Association have sent a pre-action letter to Secretary of State Hilary Benn.

The Northern Ireland Office has been contacted for comment.

Labour’s legislation, agreed as part of a framework with the Irish Government, will put in place a reformed Legacy Commission with enhanced powers.

The Conservative Party and others are concerned it will lead to more investigations of military veterans.

The bill aims to repeal the existing Legacy Act, which included a conditional immunity clause, later found unlawful by the Northern Ireland courts.

Davis claimed the Northern Ireland Troubles Bill, which had its second reading in Parliament on Tuesday, is affecting morale in the SAS, and its ability to recruit and retain soldiers.

He said: “The Prime Minister knows that last week nine four-star generals made plain the bill is doing harm to the British Army already.

“Most acute damage is being felt by the Special Air Service.

“As a result, lawyers for the SAS Regimental Association have sent a letter before action to the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland.

“I know of no precedent for this in the entire history of the British Army, and … it reflects how important it is.”

He went on: “Can I make a plea to the prime minister?

“Will he involve himself personally to make sure that 60, 70, 80-year-old soldiers, who have carried out actions which most of us would view as heroic, are not persecuted in the coming years, because now it’s a matter not of national security, but of national honour.”

Sir Keir told MPs that the commission would only go over old cases if there were “compelling reasons”

Labour has said its legacy plans will include “six protections” for veterans.

He continued: “Can I thank him for his question and reassure him on the protections that he seeks for veterans? Because it is a very important issue, and he’s continually and rightly raised it.

“There will be protection from repeat investigations so the commission doesn’t go over old ground without compelling reasons.

“There will be a protection from cold calling, and protection in old age, so that elderly veterans are respected.

“Those who do contribute to the legacy process will have a right to anonymity, a right to stay at home to give evidence remotely, and a right to be heard through the commission.

“That is the work that we’re doing and I’m happy to discuss it further with him.”