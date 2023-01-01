Posted

As published in the Sunday Express

RISHI Sunak has been told urgent action is needed to protect Britain from the Iranian terror threat, writes David Williamson.

Leading figures are urging the PM to designate the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist group.

Iran backs anti-Israel terrorist organisations like Hamas and Hezbollah and the IRGC is considered an engine of oppression.

Former Archbishop of Canterbury Lord Carey, ex-Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith and ex-shadow chancellor John McDonnell are among 67 parliamentarians who have signed a joint letter of warning.

They state: “We believe that the case for action to keep our country and its citizens safe is compelling and indisputable.

“We therefore urge you to take early action to proscribe the IRGC under the Terrorism Act.”

The Government said it has sanctioned more than 350 Iranian individuals and entities, including the IRGC, and “keeps the list of proscribed organisations under review”.