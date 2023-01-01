Posted

As published in the Sun

NEARLY 70 politicians want Iran’s Revolutionary Guard to be declared a terrorist organisation.

Ex-Tory party leader Iain Duncan Smith and Labour’s John Spellar are among 67 MPs and Lords who have signed a letter to Rishi Sunak.

They want the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps to be proscribed for national security.

The letter read: “We believe that the case for action to keep our country safe is indisputable.”

A government spokesperson said: “We keep the list of proscribed organisations under review.”