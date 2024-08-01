Posted

As published by the Hull Daily Mail

Goole and Pocklington MP Sir David Davis has met with NHS officials to discuss the future of Goole and District Hospital.

There have been concerns that the parts of the hospital could soon be shut down but a recent statement from Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust (NLaG) said that a decision has yet to be made on its future.

Alongside a number of representatives from East Riding of Yorkshire Council, Sir David met with the Group Chief Executive of the NHS Trust, Jonathan Lofthouse, to hear about the plans for the hospital.

Following the meeting Sir David said: “The Trust assured me that no decisions have been made regarding Goole Hospital’s services. I made it clear that any future plans must prioritise the health needs of local residents and the livelihoods of hospital staff.

“I also made it very plain to the Chief Executive and the senior leaders that before making any decisions, the Trust must consult with MPs, councillors, the Council, and all residents in Goole and the surrounding area.

“In the New Year, I will hold a special surgery in Goole, inviting hospital staff to share their primary concerns directly with me. I will ensure their voices are heard in all future discussions with the Trust.

“Goole Hospital is of vital importance to local residents. I have heard from hundreds of residents, both directly and through social media, who have told me how they would struggle to attend other hospitals and are worried about the impact any cuts to services at Goole Hospital would have on their health.

“At a time when the NHS is desperately trying to tackle backlogs, the NHS should be looking at every available option to utilise existing facilities. If anything, that means expanding the range of services at Goole rather than cutting services.

“I, and Goole North Councillors Anne Handley and Nick Coultish, will continue to fight on behalf of our constituents in Goole and the surrounding area to protect this vital local asset.”

A spokesperson for NLaG recently told the BBC: “No decisions have been taken on the future of the hospital. There is a lot of work we have do with our staff, patients and partners to understand what we might do.

“We will be meeting with them to discuss potential options and their ideas in the coming months.”

