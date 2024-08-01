Posted

As published in the York Press

A fish and chip shop near York received a visit from their MP to say they are one of the best chippies in the country.

Sir David Davis called in at Mackerel Sky in Stamford Bridge, to say the venue is in the top three in the Newcomer category of the National Fish and Chip Awards, organised by the National Federation of Fish Fryers.

The shop in Main Street is run by Ali and Katrina Hasanbasoglu.

Katrina told the Press: “There has been a shop in this location since 1935. It closed in March 2021 as the previous owner retired. We reopened in April 2023. This is the second year we have applied for the Best Newcomer Award. Last year we were top 3, narrowly missing out to Red Cloak in Stoneheven, Scotland.”

Katrina explained: “We have been through the application process followed by a zoom interview. Next stage is a mystery shopper and a full shop inspection.

“The shop is run to the best of our ability using methods we have learnt from training and mentoring from our peers. We are aiming for a perfect portion every time, using the best ingredients we can.”

The National Federation of Fish Fryers contacts all the local MPs of the finalists when the categories reach their final selection.

Katrina continued: “David visited the shop to congratulate us. He stayed for lunch and had a good chat with Ali before we took some photographs.

“The award is recognition that the shop is being run correctly and has procedures in place to attain a high standard product. Should we win the award it will be a massive achievement and will put the shop back on the map. The publicity would reach people far and wide.”

She added: “The shop is part of so many peoples past, childhood and fond memories. More than a fish and chip shop, it is part of the community. Always has been and we hope it always will be.

“We are constantly learning and adapting to cook and serve the best possible fish and chips possible, every time.

Pocklington and Goole MP David Davis posted on Facebook about his Friday visit: “Excellent news to hear that Mackerel Sky in Stamford Bridge has been nominated for the Newcomer of the Year award at the National Fish and Chip Awards and has reached the final three nominees.”

The Conservative MP added: “It was a pleasure to meet with the manager at Mackerel Sky today to congratulate them on their success, and to enjoy some of their fish and chips first hand.

“Fish and chip shops like Mackerel Sky are a welcome sight on our high streets, providing excellent food to our local communities.”

The competition winners will be announced on Wednesday February 26 2025.