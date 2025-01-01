‘IT’S A DISGRACE’ Fury as Army chiefs BAN troops from supporting ‘betrayed’ veterans in public
As published by The Sun
ARMY chiefs banned troops from supporting veterans in public — amid growing fury in the ranks that ex-servicemen are being “betrayed”.
A ban came after up to 90,000 people signed a petition urging No 10 not to dilute a law shielding Northern Ireland veterans from witch-hunts.
At least three Army regimental HQ shared social media links to it.
But the MoD said troops must remain “impartial” — leading top brass to order support must end.
Former Brigadier Ian Liles, 71, who launched the petition, insisted it was the regiments’ duty to look after veterans.
He said: “Veterans are being hounded and persecuted.
“It is a disgrace.
“It is in the Regimental Headquarters’ remit to help them.
“That is not political. That is a military fact.”
Tory MP David Davis said: “Veterans’ voices must not be silenced by bureaucratic interference.”
Defence Secretary John Healey vowed: “Anything that interferes with the parliamentary process is something of concern.
“I will certainly look into it.”