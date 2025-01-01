Posted

As published by The Sun

ARMY chiefs banned troops from supporting veterans in public — amid growing fury in the ranks that ex-servicemen are being “betrayed”.

A ban came after up to 90,000 people signed a petition urging No 10 not to dilute a law shielding Northern Ireland veterans from witch-hunts.

At least three Army regimental HQ shared social media links to it.

But the MoD said troops must remain “impartial” — leading top brass to order support must end.

Former Brigadier Ian Liles, 71, who launched the petition, insisted it was the regiments’ duty to look after veterans.

He said: “Veterans are being hounded and persecuted.

“It is a disgrace.

“It is in the Regimental Headquarters’ remit to help them.

“That is not political. That is a military fact.”

Tory MP David Davis said: “Veterans’ voices must not be silenced by bureaucratic interference.”

Defence Secretary John Healey vowed: “Anything that interferes with the parliamentary process is something of concern.

“I will certainly look into it.”