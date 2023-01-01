Posted

As published by the BBC

Work has started on a new materials and logistics warehouse to expand a new train factory site in East Yorkshire.

The building at the Rail Village at Goole will store materials for train manufacture and maintenance for the north, Siemens Mobility said.

The warehouse is due to open next summer.

A second warehouse at Kettering in Northamptonshire will serve the south so that customer needs can be met more quickly, Siemens said.

The new Goole Rail Village is currently in its final fit-out phase before assembly of new Piccadilly Line trains for the London Underground.

Having bases in Goole and Kettering means train parts no longer have to be transported as far, lowering the company’s carbon footprint and supporting a goal for reaching net zero by 2030, Siemens said.