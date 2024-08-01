Posted

As published by the Hull Daily Mail

Three East Yorkshire MPs calling for the Winter Fuel Payment to be protected have taken their campaign to Downing Street. Conservative MPs Graham Stuart (Beverley and Holderness), Charlie Dewhirst (Bridlington and The Wolds), and David Davis (Goole and Pocklington) presented their ‘Keep Our Pensioners Warm’ petition to Chancellor Rachel Reeves.

Earlier this year Ms Reeves announced major changes to the Winter Fuel Payment, which was previously given to all over 65s. In future the payment will be means tested, only being given to those on Pension Credit – but there has been a furious backlash against the policy.

Graham Stuart, MP for Beverley and Holderness, said, “It’s wrong that Labour is taking £300 from the poorest pensioners – and I’m proud that over 1,100 people signed the petition against this cruel and callous move.Our message to Labour is simple: there’s still time to change your mind. U-turn on this brutal policy. No one will think any worse of you. And you’ll let older people live in dignity this winter.

“I’ll continue to work with Sir David and Charlie to make sure the people of the East Riding are protected against the worst of this government – and with last week’s Budget, which targets every working person in the East Riding, there is much more work to do over the coming months and years.

“I’m delighted to have two fantastic, hard working local colleagues in Sir David and Charlie.”

Sir David Davis called the decision to means test the payment “unjust and short-sighted”. He said it was a “crucial lifeline to millions” amid the cost of living crisis.

He added: “By limiting the Allowance only to those on Pension Credit, Labour is neglecting thousands of elderly across the East Riding who, while not qualifying for means-tested benefits, still struggle with the cost of energy.”

“Ultimately, this decision will end up costing the Government more by adding pressure to the NHS during the winter months. I am pleased to be working alongside Graham and Charlie in urging the Government to reconsider this harmful decision and reinstate the universal Winter Fuel Payment to ensure all our pensioners can live with dignity.”

Charlie Dewhirst, MP for Bridlington and the Wolds, said: “Introducing means-testing of these payments so quickly, and with no mitigations to support the most vulnerable pensioners, is the wrong policy choice and will leave many of my constituents without a payment they desperately need to stay warm this winter.

“Residents living in energy inefficient homes or have higher energy costs, owing to ill-health, will be severely affected and the potential health risks are alarming. Cold-related illnesses can significantly increase the risk of hospital admissions, particularly for those with severe health conditions such as COPD, arthritis, diabetes, and asthma.

“The last thing they, or indeed the NHS, need this winter is to worry about staying warm. I am grateful to my colleagues, David and Graham, for their continued work with me across East Riding as we fight this unjust decision.”

Age UK has also urged the Government to do a U-turn and keep winter fuel payments for all older people, regardless of income, reports the Mirror. In response, a Government spokesperson said: “We will do everything possible to support vulnerable families this winter – including with the £150 Warm Home Discount expected to support three million eligible households, while around 1.3 million households in England and Wales will continue to receive up to £300 in winter fuel payments.”