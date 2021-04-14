David Davis MP welcomes donation of 14 Chromebooks to Howden School

Posted

As part of their initiative to improve skills, education, employability and opportunity, Drax – Yorkshire Energy Company – provides donations of laptops and prepaid internet access dongles to schools across the region. These laptops will help children with homework and any catch-up work set by teachers over the summer period.

David Davis MP nominated Howden School to receive the laptops as he considered Howden pupils would benefit enormously from the initiative. The school has now had 14 Chromebooks delivered.

The Rt. Hon. David Davis MP said:

“I am pleased to have been able to support this great cause. The devices will help improve skills for pupils at Howden School.

The COVID pandemic has created and sustained many hardships. So, where there are opportunities to create a positive social impact, we must not waste them.

By harnessing technology, we can help ensure every student reaches their full potential. And given the difficulties students will have faced over the pandemic, this is now more important than ever.

Promoting social mobility is a real challenge. As such, I am delighted businesses such as Drax are helping to play a key role in levelling the playing field.”

Vicky Bullivant, Head of Sustainable Business at Drax, said:

“We’re delighted to have provided 14 laptops to Howden School as part of our Laptops 4 Learners initiative, which aims to ensure no child is disadvantaged in their studies as a result of the pandemic.

As schools re-open, we want all students to be able to get connected online, so they can catch-up on anything they have missed as a result of the school closures experienced during the Covid lockdowns over the last year.”