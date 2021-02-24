David Davis MP signs letter urging Chancellor not to raise fuel tax in Budget

Posted

As published in The Sun:

More than two dozen Tory MPs have written to Rishi Sunak urging him not to raise fuel tax in his Budget.

They say Boris Johnson made a pledge in 2019 not to increase the hated levy and breaking the vow would betray voters.

The 26 Conservatives – including former ministers Tracey Crouch, Esther McVey, David Davis and Iain Duncan Smith said Brits pay more at the pumps than anywhere in the EU.

The 58p-a-litre levy is in the Chancellor’s sights – with as much as a 5p rise being considered – to help plug the Covid black-hole next week.

But the letter shows Downing Street faces a major rebellion on Mr Sunak’s Budget if drivers are targeted.

The warning shot was organised by Rob Halfon MP and Howard Cox, of Fair Fuel UK – who have been working with The Sun to “Keep It Down” for a decade.

It says the move would “create significant economic difficulties” for millions.

The letter says analysis by the Centre for Economics and Business Research shows “a hike of 2p would cut GDP by £600million, reduce employment by 8,000 jobs and add 0.6% to inflation”.

Last night, Mr Halfon said: “If the Government needs funds, it should tax millionaires, rather than millions of hard-working Brits.”

Howard Cox added: “Truckers and van drivers are the solution to get back to sanity.

“Burdening them with more costs will risk economic recovery and those new red-wall Tory voters will suffer the far-reaching increases in shop prices and loss of jobs.

