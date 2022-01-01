Posted

As published by LBC:

Former Brexit secretary David Davis has told LBC’s Swarbrick on Sunday he ‘will do what is necessary’ to ensure Boris Johnson is removed from office, hinting he has submitted a letter of no confidence in the Prime Minister.

“Everybody knows full well, because I said really rather more clearly than anyone else, that I want him to go.

“And I want him to resign, actually, preferable to a confidence vote.

“But you can be sure I will do what is absolutely necessary to get the outcome which serves both the country and my party.”

Tom said: “So that’s a yes?”

Mr Davis said: “You’ll have to infer your own conclusion.”

A total of 54 letters are needed in order to trigger a vote of no confidence in the Prime Minister.

It is thought that around 20 letters have been received so far – but it could be more as some may have submitted letters but not gone public about it.

Mr Davis also discussed reports that Sue Gray’s report into lockdown-breaching parties in Downing Street might have been ‘watered down’ by senior officials prior to its publication.

When asked if he had confidence in the report, the former Brexit secretary said: “Yes, I think so.

“I’m completely unsurprised by the attempt to ameliorate it, that is Whitehall and Cabinet for you, particularly these days.

“So that’s unsurprising.”

But he added: “[Sue Gray] knew she was making decisions in front of the whole world.

“That tends to focus your mind.

“And she has done the work, she may have missed the odd party, she may have missed the odd meeting, but the substantive issue is the atmosphere in Number 10, the leadership or lack of leadership that was given, those issues she’s pinned down.

“As I say, there may be errors in detail and it could be she could have doubled the number of people she named.

“Materially by next week people will have forgotten those details but they’ll remember the general atmosphere and that’s the really important thing.”