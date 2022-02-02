Posted

As published by the Daily Express:

The next Wakelet Microsoft 365 Children’s Parliament in association with the Daily Express, in honour of Sir David Amess, has launched in primary schools nationwide.

The inaugural event, just before COP26 broke a world record for the world’s largest Children’s Parliament, with 270 primary school children matched to Parliamentary seats. The previous record was held by Malaysia which matched 220 primary school students online matched to Federal seats.

This week, primary schools nationwide, have been notified of the next Wakelet/Microsoft 365 Children’s Parliament in association with The Daily Express – in honour of Sir David Amess.

In light of the Russia/Ukraine war amongst other global pressures and tensions, the focus at 5 pm on Thursday, May 26, 2022, will be: “How Do We Make The World A Safer Place?”

The new patron of the Children’s Parliament, Katie Amess, the eldest daughter of the late Sir David Amess, met PM Boris Johnson last month to deliver the report from the inaugural Children’s Parliament about Climate Change.

Children nationwide are also starting to gather content and ideas for the Education Secretary’s draft Climate Change Curriculum for Primary Schools using Wakelet and Microsoft 365.

David Davis MP, who stepped in for Sir David Amess, after he was tragically killed, and met Boris Johnson with Katie Amess, has agreed to remain Parliamentary Champion for the project ongoing.

Headteacher Champion, Peter Spencer-Lane, is proud to be continuing in his role as the Speaker of the House of Children.

He says: “The Children’s Parliament gives a credible voice to an incredible generation. They are informed, eloquent and passionate about the safety of their planet and we need to fully embrace this unique opportunity to listen.”

About becoming the Patron of the Children’s Parliament, Katie Amess said: “Like my father, I would like to see democracy and parliamentary process taught in schools.

This is an incredible initiative, whereby children of primary school age can discuss adult issues and send their views directly to the heart of the British parliament.”

“From the absolute tragedy of my father’s death, we must ensure that democracy and freedom of speech prevail.”

The actual Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle and PM Boris Johnson both provided special introductory videos for the inaugural Children’s Parliament.