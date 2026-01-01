David Davis MP holds a debate on the conduct of Cheshire Police in the investigation into Lucy Letby
In my debate, I made reference to a non-exhaustive list of the documentation required to assess whether the investigation was properly led, focused and compliant with legislation and guidance is. That list is:
- Senior Investigating Officer Policy Books/ Logs
- Senior Investigating Officer Decision Books/ Logs
- Records of identified lines of enquiry and their prioritisation.
- Policy Books / Logs kept by functional managers within the investigation.
- Documents identifying suspect criteria and the assessment of potential suspects.
- Minutes of all meetings held, including team meetings, management meetings, leadership meetings and Gold coordination group meetings.
- Notes of meetings with expert witnesses and the National Crime Agency.
- Briefing notes, summaries, and instructions to members of the investigation team.
- Planning documents and Operation Orders regarding arrests and searches
- Planning documents regarding Investigative Interviews.