David Davis MP holds a debate on the conduct of Cheshire Police in the investigation into Lucy Letby

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In my debate, I made reference to a non-exhaustive list of the documentation required to assess whether the investigation was properly led, focused and compliant with legislation and guidance is. That list is:

  1. Senior Investigating Officer Policy Books/ Logs
  2. Senior Investigating Officer Decision Books/ Logs
  3. Records of identified lines of enquiry and their prioritisation.
  4. Policy Books / Logs kept by functional managers within the investigation.
  5. Documents identifying suspect criteria and the assessment of potential suspects.
  6. Minutes of all meetings held, including team meetings, management meetings, leadership meetings and Gold coordination group meetings.
  7. Notes of meetings with expert witnesses and the National Crime Agency.
  8. Briefing notes, summaries, and instructions to members of the investigation team.
  9. Planning documents and Operation Orders regarding arrests and searches
  10. Planning documents regarding Investigative Interviews.