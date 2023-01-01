Posted

As published by BBC News

Telecoms companies must work together to resolve issues around shared use of existing broadband cabling following widespread anger at the installation of telegraph poles, an MP has said.

Residents across East Yorkshire have been upset by firms installing poles near their homes.

David Davis, MP for Haltemprice and Howden, said those companies blamed KCOM – the area’s main telecoms provider – for being obstructive.

KCOM strongly refuted the claims.

Connexin, a company responsible for installing poles across East Yorkshire, confirmed it was talking with KCOM, while another operator MS3 Networks said it was “in dialogue” with regulator Ofcom.

Mr Davis said people should have access to “a competitive and fair broadband market” without neighbourhoods “being littered with an unsightly mess of unnecessary street furniture”.

He said the law allowed companies to share existing infrastructure, thus preventing disruption, but “would-be new entrants” to the area’s broadband market had told him they faced “obstacle after obstacle”.

Mr Davis said firms had told him KCOM had put in place “prohibitive pricing mechanisms” for the use of existing infrastructure, such as underground cables. KCOM was also accused of “procrastination and delay” in the matter, the MP added.

Companies unhappy with KCOM should complain to them and then escalate to Ofcom, the regulator said.

According to Ofcom, “at least one provider” had already engaged with KCOM, with that company indicating it would raise a dispute if access to the infrastructure was not provided.

What do KCOM’s rivals say?

Guy Miller, chief executive of MS3 Networks, which is currently installing poles in Hedon, said: “While it is important to inform the public on the reasons for our choice to erect our own poles, the situation is complex.

“MS3 can confirm that we are in dialogue with Ofcom about potentially raising a dispute against KCOM’s infrastructure sharing policy.”

Hugh Davies, from Connexin, said the company had “applied to KCOM for clarity on pricing and access to their infrastructure”.

He insisted the company was “going underground in Hull, and much of the East Riding, where we can”.

However, he added: “Where there is no underground ducting available at all, or where we have not been able to access KCOM’s infrastructure, we have the choice between digging new ducts or using poles.

“Digging is not easy as there are already many utilities embedded in our streets. Often it is safer, more environmentally sustainable and less disruptive to use poles. A lot of KCOM’s network also uses poles.”

Mr Davies said he understood concerns but said: “Everyone wants faster broadband at more competitive prices and poles are often the most effective way of delivering it.”