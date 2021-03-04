David Davis MP attends the launch of the Barclays ‘Flex’ Van in Cottingham

Posted

On Thursday 4 March 2021, David Davis MP visited the new Barclays ‘Flex’ Van at Cottingham Market.

The ‘Flex’ Van, a mobile community outreach service providing banking guidance, will visit Cottingham on market days. It has been introduced to mitigate the impact the local branch’s closure will have on residents.

The ‘Flex’ Van was introduced after extensive discussions between Mr Davis and Barclays and following a meeting David Davis MP organised with Barclays PLC earlier in the year.

Mr Davis commented:

“The closure is clearly disappointing news for residents in Cottingham.

I have made plain my views to Barclays on this matter, and I am pleased that mitigation measures have now been put in place to ensure the impact of the closure is limited.

The Barclays ‘Flex’ Van will regularly visit Cottingham assisting customers with more complex financial needs, such as advice on financial products. The Van allows customers to talk face-to-face with Barclays staff about banking advice and guidance with digital services. For everyday transactions, such as cash withdrawals and deposits, customers can visit Cottingham Post Office, located at Finkle Street.

Regular visits from the Barclays ‘Flex’ Van on market day and the provision of at-home deliveries of cash for the most vulnerable, go some way towards addressing the most problematic aspects of the closure.

I had a frank and productive discussion with Barclays, and I am pleased they have now acted on these concerns.”