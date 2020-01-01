Posted

As reported in the Sunday Telegraph:

David Davis has warned that allowing Huawei to build part of the UK’s 5G network could be seen as “the worst decision made by a British prime minister”, as the Government prepares to introduce legislation to Parliament.

Urging Boris Johnson to reconsider, the former Brexit secretary said it is not too late to “switch on this completely”.

The Government is expected to introduce legislation to Parliament this week, but is facing a backlash from its own backbenches.

Mr Davis urged the Prime Minister not to hand “the keys to large parts of the country over to China” and confirmed he would be putting pressure on him to change his mind.

He said: “If things start to go wrong in a decade or two decades time the history books will blame this Government because they missed an opportunity to change direction.

“This is the biggest decision Boris Johnson is facing. This is the ground on which future wars will be fought.”

The Government is increasingly expected to put down a “statutory instrument” instead of introducing primary legislation, meaning there will be limited options for debate in the Commons.

However, one senior MP said doing so could leave Mr Johnson “facing defeat” if it were to go to a vote.

They said: “A very large number of the Parliamentary party are nervous about this. I would doubt the Government wants to see a defeat at such an early stage.”

Former Conservative leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith said the Government’s “decision to rush this through” was “incredibly disappointing”.

He said: “The Government should have taken time and taken soundings. Boris Johnson has been badly advised by the civil service.

“It was probably a decision made off the back of a one and a half page note – which I hear Dominic Cummings is quite fond of these days.”

Prominent backbench Huawei sceptic Bob Seely has warned that Mr Johnson should not present the 5G decision to Parliament as a “fait accompli” in the form of a statutory instrument.

He said: “We are concerned it will backfire on the Government if it is seen as trying to get it through under the cover of secondary legislation.

“It’s simply a debate Parliament has not yet considered.”

It comes after it emerged that Donald Trump referred to Mr Johnson’s decision to allow the Chinese tech giant Huawei to take part in Britain’s 5G roll-out as a “betrayal”.

The Prime Minister reportedly received an “apoplectic” reaction from the US President, who had lobbied the UK to shut out Huawei.

As reported in the Mail on Sunday:

Told that UK security services had assured the government that the decision to involve Huawei was safe, Mr Davis said he believed spies were ‘underestimating the size of the problem’.

His intervention comes after fellow former Tory Cabinet minister Owen Paterson described the government’s approach to Huawei as ‘incomprehensible’.

Big beasts including foreign affairs committee chairman Tom Tugendhat, former defence secretary Penny Mordaunt and former party leader Iain Duncan Smith have also all lined up to condemn the decision.

The White House has urged its allies not to do business with Huawei because of security concerns. The company has always denied that it poses a security risk.

Britain’s move to plow ahead regardless has soured relations between Washington and London, with President Trump reportedly incandescent.

While Mr Johnson’s refusal to be strong-armed by the President has won him some plaudits in the UK, it could derail his much-mooted post-Brexit trade deal with America.

Mick Mulvaney, the White Houses’s acting chief of staff, last week led a delegation to Number 10 shortly and is understood to have given his UK counterparts a ‘b******ing over Huawei.

Discussions over the UK’s 5G network are believed to have dominated the trip at the expense of preliminary trade talks, which were bumped down the agenda.

Australia, also a close ally of the UK, has weighed in behind the US to caution against enlisting Huawei.

Following the decision to press ahead late last month, the Australian intelligence and security committee scrapped a planned visit to meet Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

As reported by the Sun:

As reported in the Express:

White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney met senior officials in Downing Street earlier this month to warn Huawei’s involvement would have a “direct and dramatic impact” US security relations with the UK.

Huawei is one of the world’s biggest suppliers of telecommunications equipment and is a private company.

But Chinese law means firms can be forced to co-operate with its national intelligence work and critics claim Beijing could force Huawei to spy on people through so-called “back doors” in its telecoms equipment.

It has always denied being closely tied to the state and insists it abides by the laws of every country in which it operates.

As reported in City A.M.:

